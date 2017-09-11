5 Stocks To Watch For September 11, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Layne Christensen Company (NASDAQ: LAYN) to post quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $122.99 million after the closing bell. Layne Christensen shares rose 0.27 percent to close at $11.00 on Friday.

(NASDAQ: LAYN) to post quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $122.99 million after the closing bell. Layne Christensen shares rose 0.27 percent to close at $11.00 on Friday. United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) today reported a 2.3 percent rise in August 2017 consolidated traffic. UAL’s consolidated capacity rose 2.4 percent, while consolidated load factor declined 0.2 points in August. United Airlines shares fell 0.34 percent to close at $58.38 on Friday.

(NYSE: UAL) today reported a 2.3 percent rise in August 2017 consolidated traffic. UAL’s consolidated capacity rose 2.4 percent, while consolidated load factor declined 0.2 points in August. United Airlines shares fell 0.34 percent to close at $58.38 on Friday. Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) jumped over 23 percent Friday after the company reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter and issued a strong forecast for the current quarter. Zumiez shares surged 23.48 percent to close at $16.30 on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

KEMET Corporation (NYSE: KEM) disclosed pricing of secondary offering of 8,416,814 shares of common stock at $21.56999 per share. KEMET shares dropped 6.62 percent to close at $20.44 on Friday.

(NYSE: KEM) disclosed pricing of secondary offering of 8,416,814 shares of common stock at $21.56999 per share. KEMET shares dropped 6.62 percent to close at $20.44 on Friday. Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) declined over 7 percent Friday after a Q2 earnings that met expectations, along with a slight sales beat. The company expects FY 2017 EPS to be above the current estimate of $1.98 in the $2.00-$2.08 range. However, the company stated the forecast didn't include any effect from the recent hurricanes. Kroger shares fell 7.51 percent to close at $21.06 on Friday.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.