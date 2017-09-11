Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For September 11, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 11, 2017 4:25am   Comments
Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Layne Christensen Company (NASDAQ: LAYN) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $122.99 million.
  • Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $37.94 million.
  • pSivida Corp. (NASDAQ: PSDV) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $470.00 thousand.
  • Peregrine Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PPHM) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $15.20 million.
  • Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE: IRET) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $50.64 million.

