Earnings Scheduled For September 11, 2017
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Layne Christensen Company (NASDAQ: LAYN) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $122.99 million.
- Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $37.94 million.
- pSivida Corp. (NASDAQ: PSDV) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $470.00 thousand.
- Peregrine Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PPHM) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $15.20 million.
- Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE: IRET) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $50.64 million.
