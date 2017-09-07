10 Stocks To Watch For September 7, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $371.91 million before the opening bell. Conn's shares rose 0.79 percent to $19.20 in after-hours trading.

Before the markets open, Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $871.08 million. Barnes & Noble shares gained 0.64 percent to $7.90 in after-hours trading.

