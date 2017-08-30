Earnings Scheduled For August 30, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $579.38 million.
- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $798.46 million.
- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $111.70 million.
- Bob Evans Farms Inc (NASDAQ: BOBE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $102.25 million.
- Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BF.B) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $686.71 million.
- Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE: BNED) is expected to report a quarterly loss at $0.65 per share on revenue of $405.39 million.
- Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ: GMLP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $112.86 million.
- Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE: SFL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $86.90 million.
- Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA (NYSE: AVAL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.
- Embotelladora Andina SA (ADR) (NYSE: AKO.B) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $629.34 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $233.46 million.
- Workday Inc (NYSE: WDAY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $506.88 million.
- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $901.76 million.
- Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $154.80 million.
- Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $276.52 million.
- Ctrip.Com International Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: CTRP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $940.24 million.
- Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) is projected to post a quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $124.13 million.
- Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $854.17 million.
- Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ: PAHC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $192.77 million.
