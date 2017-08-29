7 Stocks To Watch For August 29, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $8.66 billion before the opening bell. Best Buy shares slipped 0.51 percent to $62.15 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: CAL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $669.97 million after the closing bell. Caleres shares gained 0.12 percent to $25.50 in after-hours trading. Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) issued weak forecast for the second quarter and lowered its guidance for the year. The company also disclosed that its board has adopted a shareholder rights plan. Finish Line shares tumbled 23.61 percent to $7.96 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the opening bell, Bank of Montreal (USA) (NYSE: BMO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $4.15 billion. Bank of Montreal shares dropped 0.18 percent to $73.75 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) to have earned $0.4 per share on revenue of $721.57 million in the latest quarter. Hain Celestial will release earnings before the markets open. Hain Celestial shares rose 0.52 percent to $40.61 in after-hours trading.

After the markets close, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $242.93 million. Ollie's Bargain shares slipped 1.48 percent to $43.20 in after-hours trading.

