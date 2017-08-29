Earnings Scheduled For August 29, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $8.66 billion.
- Movado Group, Inc (NYSE: MOV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $119.00 million.
- Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $721.57 million.
- Bank of Montreal (USA) (NYSE: BMO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $4.15 billion.
- J.Jill Inc (NYSE: JILL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $179.07 million.
- Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $5.48 billion.
- Christopher & Banks Corporation (NYSE: CBK) is projected to report a quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $87.18 million.
- Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE: SFUN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $128.32 million.
- Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $669.97 million.
- H & R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB) is projected to post a quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $129.07 million.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $242.93 million.
- ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $894.17 million.
- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $42.44 million.
- Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ: KEQU) is expected to post earnings for its first quarter.
