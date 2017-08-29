Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For August 29, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 29, 2017 5:11am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For August 29, 2017

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $8.66 billion.
  • Movado Group, Inc (NYSE: MOV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $119.00 million.
  • Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $721.57 million.
  • Bank of Montreal (USA) (NYSE: BMO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $4.15 billion.
  • J.Jill Inc (NYSE: JILL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $179.07 million.
  • Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $5.48 billion.
  • Christopher & Banks Corporation (NYSE: CBK) is projected to report a quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $87.18 million.
  • Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE: SFUN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $128.32 million.
  • Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $669.97 million.
  • H & R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB) is projected to post a quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $129.07 million.
  • Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $242.93 million.
  • ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $894.17 million.
  • AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $42.44 million.
  • Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ: KEQU) is expected to post earnings for its first quarter.

Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AVAV + BBY)

On The Brink Of Best Buy's Q2, Barclays Stays Bullish
Best Buy Opens The Books For Fiscal Q2 Before Tuesday's Market Open
Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Kite Pharma, Bank Of America And More
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Corning, Procter & Gamble And More
Why Best Buy Is A Favorite Hardline Retailer Heading Into Its Q2 Results
For AMD Ryzen Chips, Will Gains In Mindshare Lead To Market Share?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on BBY
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.