The cloud is the "single most transformative technology in enterprise software today" and leading the charge is Marc Benioff.

Benioff, CEO of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM), explained during an interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer that not only is Salesforce a leading player in the cloud segment, it's already looking towards the future with new technologies. Specifically, the company introduced last year its artificial intelligence platform called Einstein.

"Einstein is Salesforce's AI platform that is really the next generation of Salesforce's products and it's in the hands of all of our customers right now and making a huge difference," Benioff said. "It makes them have the ability to make much smarter decisions about their business each and every day."

Just The Beginning

Salesforce's focus on being a leader in the space has also rewarded shareholders with a more than 2,000 percent return since the company went public in 2004. But the executive remains optimistic that this is just the beginning as the company has now achieved the title of hitting an annual revenue run-rate of over $10 billion at a faster pace than any other enterprise software company.

In addition, Benioff said the CRM market will become a $1 trillion market as it continues to transform into being the "largest and most important market in enterprise software."

"It used to be operating systems, it used to be databases, it used to be other things in enterprise software," Benioff said. "Now it's all about CRM and we are No. 1 in the fastest growing segment in enterprise software. That is growing our revenue so dramatically."

Finally, Benioff told Cramer that Salesforce inked a major new client, one of the biggest auto manufacturers in the world. While he can't publicly name the client the executive noted the agreement is "wall-to-wall" and covers sales, service, marketing, commerce and more.

