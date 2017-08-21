Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- 58.com Inc (ADR) (NYSE: WUBA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $334.88 million.
- Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ: BYSI) is projected to report a quarterly loss of $0.24 per share.
- AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ADR) (NYSE: AU) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZAYO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $639.48 million.
- Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $574.73 million.
- Premier Inc (NASDAQ: PINC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $400.16 million.
- Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $362.57 million.
- Baozun Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BZUN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $129.02 million.
- BHP Billiton Limited (ADR) (NYSE: BHP) is projected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Tarena International Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: TEDU) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $67.76 million.
