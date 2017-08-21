Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 21, 2017 4:28am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2017
Related TEDU
Why Tarena International (TEDU) Could Be an Impressive Growth Stock
Why Tarena International (TEDU) Could Be an Impressive Growth Stock
Related BHP
Bernstein Upgrades BHP Billiton On High 'Intrinsic Value,' Change In Leadership
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 5, 2017

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • 58.com Inc (ADR) (NYSE: WUBA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $334.88 million.
  • Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ: BYSI) is projected to report a quarterly loss of $0.24 per share.
  • AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ADR) (NYSE: AU) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZAYO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $639.48 million.
  • Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $574.73 million.
  • Premier Inc (NASDAQ: PINC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $400.16 million.
  • Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $362.57 million.
  • Baozun Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BZUN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $129.02 million.
  • BHP Billiton Limited (ADR) (NYSE: BHP) is projected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • Tarena International Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: TEDU) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $67.76 million.

Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AU + BHP)

22 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
25 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Bernstein Upgrades BHP Billiton On High 'Intrinsic Value,' Change In Leadership
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 5, 2017
25 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on TEDU
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.