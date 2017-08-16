Market Overview

8 Stocks To Watch For August 16, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2017 5:08am   Comments
8 Stocks To Watch For August 16, 2017
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $16.25 billion before the opening bell. Target shares rose 0.28 percent to $54.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $12.06 billion after the closing bell. Cisco shares rose 0.19 percent to $32.15 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the markets open, Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $164.70 million. Citi Trends shares dropped 6.68 percent to close at $19.14 on Tuesday.
  • Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. Urban Outfitters shares 20.81 percent to $20.32 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Analysts are expecting NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) to have earned $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion in the latest quarter. NetApp will release earnings after the markets close. NetApp shares gained 0.02 percent to $41.98 in after-hours trading.
  • After the markets close, L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $2.75 billion. L Brands shares rose 0.54 percent to $39.26 in after-hours trading.
  • Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued a strong forecast for its full year. Agilent shares gained 3.92 percent to $61.71 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the opening bell, Performance Food Group Co (NYSE: PFGC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $4.46 billion. Performance Food shares gained 1.06 percent to $26.23 in after-hours trading.

