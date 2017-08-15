10 Stocks To Watch For August 15, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $27.80 billion before the opening bell. Home Depot shares rose 0.08 percent to $154.39 in after-hours trading.

After the closing bell, Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion. Agilent shares rose 0.30 percent to $59.80 in after-hours trading.

