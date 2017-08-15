Earnings Scheduled For August 15, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $8.29 billion.
- Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $2.27 billion.
- Coach Inc (NYSE: COH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
- Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $27.80 billion.
- Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.
- Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ: ESLT) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
- Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ: QIWI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $49.66 million.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) is expected to report a quarterly loss at $0.74 per share.
- Eagle Point Credit Company Inc (NYSE: ECC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $16.91 million.
- Bitauto Hldg Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: BITA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $276.38 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $864.54 million.
- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $372.78 million.
- Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (NYSE: FENG) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $55.51 million.
- Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $196.22 million.
Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.