7 Stocks To Watch For August 11, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2017 5:20am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $2.84 billion before the opening bell. J C Penney shares rose 2.55 percent to $4.83 in after-hours trading.
  • Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) reported a wider-than-expected loss for its second quarter. Snap added about 7 million daily active users during the quarter; Q2 total DAUs came in at 173 million, about 2 million short of estimates. Snap shares dipped 16.70 percent to $11.47 in the after-hours trading session.
  • NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) posted better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Thursday. NVIDIA shares fell 6.71 percent to $153.68 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Magna International Inc. (USA) (NYSE: MGA) to have earned $1.47 per share on revenue of $9.45 billion in the latest quarter. Magna will release earnings before the markets open. Magna shares declined 2.96 percent to close at $46.85 on Thursday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) posted stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. Nordstrom shares rose 2.83 percent to $46.14 in the after-hours trading session.
  • News Corp (NASDAQ: NWSA) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. News Corp shares declined 3.46 percent to close at $13.68 on Thursday.
  • Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday. Camping World shares climbed 5.66 percent to $33.25 in the after-hours trading session.

