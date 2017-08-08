10 Stocks To Watch For August 8, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $45.37 billion before the opening bell. CVS shares rose 0.42 percent to $79.45 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) to post quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $14.44 billion after the closing bell. Disney shares slipped 0.01 percent to $106.34 in after-hours trading.

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its fiscal year 2017 guidance. Twilio shares climbed 10.48 percent to $33.73 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Dean Foods Co (NYSE: DF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion. Dean Foods shares gained 2 percent to $15.27 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS) to have earned $0.62 per share on revenue of $918.76 million in the latest quarter. Michael Kors will release earnings before the markets open. Michael Kors shares fell 0.86 percent to $36.91 in after-hours trading.

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) posted upbeat earnings for its second quarter. The company also announced a partnership with Alibaba Chinese travel. Marriott shares dropped 2.99 percent to $103.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Wall Street expects Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ: PCLN) to post quarterly earnings at $14.18 per share on revenue of $2.98 billion after the closing bell. Priceline shares declined 0.01 percent to $2,042.50 in after-hours trading.

After the markets close, Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $422.41 million. Tripadvisor shares rose 0.48 percent to $39.75 in after-hours trading.

CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. CBS shares rose 0.59 percent to $64.90 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion before the opening bell. Ralph Lauren shares gained 1.05 percent to $78.97 in after-hours trading.

