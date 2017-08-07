Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $9.42 billion.
- Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
- William Lyon Homes (NYSE: WLH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $423.98 million.
- First Data Corp (NYSE: FDC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.
- Ply Gem Holdings Inc (NYSE: PGEM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $543.63 million.
- Franks International NV (NYSE: FI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $113.30 million.
- ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
- II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIVI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $249.90 million.
- The GEO Group Inc (NYSE: GEO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $584.70 million.
- Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $183.40 million.
- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $212.12 million.
- SemGroup Corp (NYSE: SEMG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $386.41 million.
- Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ: HZNP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $237.10 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $5.61 billion.
- CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion.
- Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE: RBC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $853.20 million.
- Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $2.27 billion.
- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $736.41 million.
- National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: NGHC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
- Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE: MTW) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $396.43 million.
- Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (NYSE: CBI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion.
- Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE: DPLO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
- Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE: TPC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.
- Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $4.90 billion.
- Corecivic Inc (NYSE: CXW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $438.71 million.
- Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE: HHC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $217.47 million.
- Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYA) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $3.69 billion.
- Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $5.54 billion.
- Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $143.35 million.
- La Quinta Holdings Inc (NYSE: LQ) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $259.37 million.
- Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYKE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $376.84 million.
- MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ: MDCA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $368.68 million.
- CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CTMX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $4.09 billion.
- Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGII) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $389.07 million.
- Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $86.24 million.
- Credicorp Ltd. (USA) (NYSE: BAP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.45 per share on revenue of $982.74 million.
- Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE: APLE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $335.86 million.
- PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: PRAH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $447.79 million.
- Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LILA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $859.59 million.
