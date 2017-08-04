Earnings Scheduled For August 4, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- CIGNA Corporation (NYSE: CI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.48 per share on revenue of $10.27 billion.
- Newell Brands Inc (NYSE: NWL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $3.95 billion.
- WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $4.23 billion.
- Ameren Corp (NYSE: AEE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.
- Aon plc (NYSE: AON) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $2.42 billion.
- Univar Inc (NYSE: UNVR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.
- United States Cellular Corp (NYSE: USM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $949.33 million.
- Trivago NV – ADR (NASDAQ: TRVG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $273.83 million.
- Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $2.46 billion.
- Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE: CTB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $772.60 million.
- CBOE Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CBOE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $266.48 million.
- Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
- Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE: BEP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $723.05 million.
- Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: JOUT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $148.98 million.
- ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $627.84 million.
- Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE: BPL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $833.62 million.
- Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $750.76 million.
- OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE: OB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $253.10 million.
- Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE: IBP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $275.34 million.
- Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $289.91 million.
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ: CLMT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $866.06 million.
- Vector Group Ltd (NYSE: VGR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $449.40 million.
- LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.6 per share on revenue of $507.56 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) is estimated to post quarterly a loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $18.98 million.
- Giga-tronics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: GIGA) is projected to post earnings for its first quarter.
