Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Stocks To Watch For August 3, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2017 5:24am   Comments
Share:
12 Stocks To Watch For August 3, 2017
Related AIG
12 Stocks To Watch For August 2, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2017
Related AET
Earnings Scheduled For August 3, 2017
What To Expect From Exact Sciences' Pending Q2 Release

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $3.16 billion before the opening bell. Kellogg shares rose 0.04 percent to $67.47 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) to post quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $3.30 billion. Viacom shares dropped 4.05 percent to close at $34.09 on Wednesday.
  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. Deliveries rose 53 percent year-over-year. Tesla also said it expects positive Model 3 gross margin in Q4. Tesla shares climbed 7.40 percent to $350.02 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the opening bell, DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $3.72 billion. DISH shares gained 0.39 percent to $64.25 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE: ABC) to have earned $1.37 per share on revenue of $39.16 billion in the latest quarter. AmerisourceBergen will release earnings before the markets open. AmerisourceBergen shares declined 1.84 percent to close at $91.27 on Wednesday.
  • Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) posted upbeat results for its second quarter on Wednesday. Square shares slipped 1.21 percent to $26.14 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Wall Street expects Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI) to post quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion after the closing bell. Motorola Solutions shares declined 1.65 percent to close at $90.43 on Wednesday.
  • After the markets close, GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $269.66 million. GoPro shares gained 0.25 percent to $8.05 in after-hours trading.
  • Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) posted better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. Metlife shares slipped 0.50 percent to $55.20 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion before the opening bell. Yum! shares gained 0.10 percent to $76.70 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the markets open, Aetna Inc (NYSE: AET) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $15.39 billion. Aetna shares gained 0.98 percent to $156.25 in after-hours trading.
  • American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. AIG shares rose 1.14 percent to $66.65 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABC + AET)

Earnings Scheduled For August 3, 2017
What To Expect From Exact Sciences' Pending Q2 Release
Cigna Buys Zurich Insurance To Expand In UAE, Shares Gain
Why The Earnings Streak Will Continue For Aetna
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 30, 2017
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on AIG
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.