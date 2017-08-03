12 Stocks To Watch For August 3, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $3.16 billion before the opening bell. Kellogg shares rose 0.04 percent to $67.47 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) to post quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $3.30 billion. Viacom shares dropped 4.05 percent to close at $34.09 on Wednesday.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. Deliveries rose 53 percent year-over-year. Tesla also said it expects positive Model 3 gross margin in Q4. Tesla shares climbed 7.40 percent to $350.02 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the opening bell, DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $3.72 billion. DISH shares gained 0.39 percent to $64.25 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE: ABC) to have earned $1.37 per share on revenue of $39.16 billion in the latest quarter. AmerisourceBergen will release earnings before the markets open. AmerisourceBergen shares declined 1.84 percent to close at $91.27 on Wednesday.

Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) posted upbeat results for its second quarter on Wednesday. Square shares slipped 1.21 percent to $26.14 in the after-hours trading session.

Wall Street expects Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI) to post quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion after the closing bell. Motorola Solutions shares declined 1.65 percent to close at $90.43 on Wednesday.

After the markets close, GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $269.66 million. GoPro shares gained 0.25 percent to $8.05 in after-hours trading.

Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) posted better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. Metlife shares slipped 0.50 percent to $55.20 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion before the opening bell. Yum! shares gained 0.10 percent to $76.70 in after-hours trading.

Before the markets open, Aetna Inc (NYSE: AET) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $15.39 billion. Aetna shares gained 0.98 percent to $156.25 in after-hours trading.

American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. AIG shares rose 1.14 percent to $66.65 in the after-hours trading session.

