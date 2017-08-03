Earnings Scheduled For August 3, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $3.16 billion.
- Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.
- AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE: ABC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $39.16 billion.
- Aetna Inc (NYSE: AET) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $15.39 billion.
- DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $3.72 billion.
- Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.44 per share on revenue of $3.06 billion.
- Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
- Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.93 per share on revenue of $3.94 billion.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $3.66 billion.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.16 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $2.80 billion.
- Quanta Services Inc (NYSE: PWR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.
- Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.
- MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE: MMS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $613.12 million.
- Cabelas Inc (NYSE: CAB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $908.81 million.
- Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ: WLTW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.
- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.
- SCANA Corporation (NYSE: SCG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $876.14 million.
- Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $839.20 million.
- Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: ARW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $6.22 billion.
- Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.
- Shire PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ: SHPG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.52 per share on revenue of $3.70 billion.
- AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.
- Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE: PH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $3.52 billion.
- Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $5.80 billion.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $5.73 billion.
- Gannett Co Inc (NYSE: GCI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $794.33 million.
- CDW Corp (NASDAQ: CDW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $3.84 billion.
- TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE: THS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.
- Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
- Sothebys (NYSE: BID) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $313.90 million.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion.
- Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $903.07 million.
- Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.
- PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.
- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $369.00 million.
- Gildan Activewear Inc (USA) (NYSE: GIL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $756.93 million.
- Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $6.62 billion.
- Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE: BERY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.
- Enbridge Inc (USA) (NYSE: ENB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $8.42 billion.
- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $520.08 million.
- NRG Energy Inc (NYSE: NRG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $3.19 billion.
- Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
- Targa Resources Corp (NYSE: TRGP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.
- AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ: AMCX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $715.38 million.
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (USA) (NASDAQ: TSEM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $344.97 million.
- Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc (NYSE: Q) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.
- Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.4 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $3.30 billion.
- GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $269.66 million.
- Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.
- The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.
- MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
- Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.
- Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $2.74 billion.
- Fluor Corporation (NEW) (NYSE: FLR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $4.89 billion.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
- Andersons Inc (NASDAQ: ANDE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
- EOG Resources Inc (NYSE: EOG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion.
- Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $947.48 million.
- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $329.55 million.
- Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $814.10 million.
- Air Lease Corp (NYSE: AL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $376.24 million.
- Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $101.14 million.
- Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ: CZR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion.
- Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $426.49 million.
- Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ: SRCL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $904.05 million.
- Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $89.50 million.
- Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) is estimated to post earnings for its second quarter.
- Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: KND) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.
