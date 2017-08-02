12 Stocks To Watch For August 2, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

(NASDAQ: MDLZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $6.06 billion. Mondelez shares declined 1.08 percent to $43.15 in after-hours trading. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company sold 41 million units iPhone units and 11.42 million iPad units during the quarter. Apple shares climbed 6.30 percent to $159.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE: GNW) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. Genworth shares surged 6.19 percent to $3.60 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: ALL) posted upbeat earnings for its second quarter and announced a $2 billion buyback plan. Allstate shares gained 2.32 percent to $93.11 in the after-hours trading session. Wall Street expects Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) to post a quarterly loss at $1.76 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion after the closing bell. Tesla shares gained 0.29 percent to $320.50 in after-hours trading.

