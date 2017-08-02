Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Stocks To Watch For August 2, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2017 5:38am   Comments
Share:
12 Stocks To Watch For August 2, 2017
Related PRU
Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2017
The Hartford Seals Pension Risk Deal to Reduce Liability
Oakworth Capital, Inc. Buys Apple Inc, iShares —…+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell ... (GuruFocus)
Related TSLA
Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2017
Todd Gordon's Bearish Tesla Trade
Yes There's Tesla, But These 3 Stocks Are Near Entries: Investing Action Plan (Investor's Business Daily)

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX) to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $7.30 billion before the opening bell. Time Warner shares gained 0.57 percent to $103.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) to post quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $17.13 billion after the closing bell. Metlife shares gained 0.52 percent to $56.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the markets open, Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $6.06 billion. Mondelez shares declined 1.08 percent to $43.15 in after-hours trading.
  • Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company sold 41 million units iPhone units and 11.42 million iPad units during the quarter. Apple shares climbed 6.30 percent to $159.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) to report quarterly earnings at $3.08 per share on revenue of $13.61 billion before the opening bell. Humana shares gained 0.23 percent to $231.30 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the opening bell, Bunge Ltd (NYSE: BG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $10.90 billion. Bunge shares rose 1.05 percent to $78.88 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE: GNW) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. Genworth shares surged 6.19 percent to $3.60 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) to have earned $1.2 per share on revenue of $12.08 billion in the latest quarter. AIG will release earnings after the markets close. American International shares gained 0.05 percent to close at $65.48 on Tuesday.
  • After the closing bell, Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $341.13 million. Fitbit shares slipped 1.55 percent to close at $5.08 on Tuesday.
  • Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL) posted upbeat earnings for its second quarter and announced a $2 billion buyback plan. Allstate shares gained 2.32 percent to $93.11 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) to post a quarterly loss at $1.76 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion after the closing bell. Tesla shares gained 0.29 percent to $320.50 in after-hours trading.
  • After the markets close, Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.7 per share on revenue of $12.47 billion. Prudential shares rose 0.06 percent to $114.47 in after-hours trading.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AIG)

Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2017
Watch These 8 Huge Put Purchases In Wednesday Trade
Apple Delivers Big Q3 Earnings Beat, Stock Hits All-Time High
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From August 1
Oaktree's Co-Chairman On FAANG Stocks: Valuations Are High But Coming Down
Market Cycle To Exert Downward Pressure On Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on PRU
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.