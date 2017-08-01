Big Telecom Earnings Recap: Sprint Ticks Higher
Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) reported its fiscal first-quarter results Tuesday, which sent the stock higher by more than 3 percent.
Aside from AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), all of the major wireless telecom providers have reported their most-recent quarter earnings.
Here is a recap of how the companies performed in the quarter.
Sprint (Aug. 1)
- Sprint earned 5 cents per share in the first quarter on revenue of $8.16 billion.
- Revenue grew year-over-year for the fourth consecutive quarter.
- Net income reached profitability for the first time in three years and rose from a loss of $302 million a year ago to positive $206 million.
- Postpaid net additions of 88,000 marks the eighths consecutive quarter of net additions.
Verizon (July 27)
- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) earned 96 cents per share in the second quarter on revenue of $30.5 billion.
- Wall Street analysts were expecting the company to earn 96 cents per share on revenue of $29.91 billion.
- Net income for the quarter rose from $831 million a year ago to $4.478 billion.
- Verizon reported 614,000 retail postpaid net additions, including 590,000 postpaid smartphone net adds.
- The company guided its full year 2017 revenues to be "fairly consistent" with 2016.
T-Mobile (July 19)
- T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) earned 67 cents per share on revenue of $7.445 billion.
- By comparison, the company earned 25 cents per share in the same quarter a year ago on revenue of $6.888 billion.
- Net income rose 158 percent from a year ago to $581 million.
- T-Mobile reported total net additions of 1.3 million which marks the 17th straight quarter of adding at least one million subscribers.
- The company also reported 817,000 total branded postpaid net additions and expects to lead the industry for the sixth consecutive quarter.
