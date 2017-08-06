Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fun Fact: Amazon's AWS Contributes More Than 100% Of Its Total Operating Profit

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2017 3:29pm   Comments
Share:
Fun Fact: Amazon's AWS Contributes More Than 100% Of Its Total Operating Profit
Related AMZN
Barclays Says If Foot Locker Never Grows Again, It's Still Worth More Than It's Trading At Now
Why Amazon Will Not Kill This Business
These 4 Tech Giants Near Buy Points; 2 Others Diverge From Key Levels (Investor's Business Daily)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)'s stock dipped below the psychologically important $1,000 per share milestone last week as investors continue to question the company's outlook after a notable earnings shortfall in its second-quarter report.

Despite a 25 percent increase in sales during the second quarter to $38 billion, Amazon's net income fell 77 percent from a year ago to $197 million, Statista reported. This metric also came in a surprising 72 percent short of what analysts were expecting but also consistent with Amazon's history of prioritizing long-term growth over near-term profits.

Where Did Amazon's Profit Come From?

Amazon's business is split into two main units: e-commerce and the cloud service called Amazon Web Services. In fact, the AWS segment accounted for more than 100 of Amazon's total profit while contributing just 10 percent of Amazon's total revenue, Statista stated.

If anything, this illustrates that Amazon is tackling with a much larger e-commerce business in terms of revenue that comes with "notoriously low" margins. Meanwhile, the highly lucrative AWS segment is a high margin business that also happens to be the market leader in the cloud infrastructure space.

This also raises a question that Amazon may need to clarify sooner rather than later. Now that the cloud segment is making "so much money" is Amazon's CEO Jeff Bezos "running out of ideas" to boost profitability even further?

Infographic: Cloud Business Drives Amazon's Profits | Statista

Source: Statista Related Links:

Don't Panic Over Margins, Amazon Investor: This Analyst Says It's Just 'More Of The Same'

Wall Street Weighs In On Amazon's Earnings Miss

Posted-In: Amazon Earnings Amazon Profit AWS cloud StatistaTech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

Barclays Says If Foot Locker Never Grows Again, It's Still Worth More Than It's Trading At Now
Why Amazon Will Not Kill This Business
One Of The Biggest Global Owners Of US Treasuries Is Apple
DISH Network Execs Play Coy On Amazon Deal
Tesla Earnings Beat Costs Shorts $300 Million
Jim Cramer's One Issue With Tesla's Earnings Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on AMZN
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.