Earnings Scheduled For August 31, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $5.80 billion.
- Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.
- Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $727.12 million.
- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $627.92 million.
- Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $259.90 million.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $292.59 million.
- Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $6.88 billion.
- Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $188.73 million.
- Leju Holdings Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: LEJU) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $78.64 million.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $104.38 million.
- Golar LNG Limited (USA) (NASDAQ: GLNG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $21.76 million.
- Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CIE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.96 per share on revenue of $14.82 million.
- Internet Gold Golden Lines Ltd (NASDAQ: IGLD) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $567.33 million.
- Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ: TECD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $8.70 billion.
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $487.34 million.
- Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE: COO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $552.36 million.
- Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $290.48 million.
- Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $70.31 million.
- Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $217.85 million.
