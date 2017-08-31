Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For August 31, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2017 6:10am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $5.80 billion.
  • Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.
  • Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $727.12 million.
  • Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $627.92 million.
  • Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $259.90 million.
  • Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $292.59 million.
  • Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $6.88 billion.
  • Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $188.73 million.
  • Leju Holdings Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: LEJU) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $78.64 million.
  • Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $104.38 million.
  • Golar LNG Limited (USA) (NASDAQ: GLNG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $21.76 million.
  • Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CIE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.96 per share on revenue of $14.82 million.
  • Internet Gold Golden Lines Ltd (NASDAQ: IGLD) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $567.33 million.
  • Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ: TECD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $8.70 billion.
  • Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $487.34 million.
  • Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE: COO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $552.36 million.
  • Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $290.48 million.
  • Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $70.31 million.
  • Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $217.85 million.

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

