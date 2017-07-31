8 Stocks To Watch For July 31, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE: SF) to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $689.68 million before the opening bell. Stifel Financial shares gained 1.68 percent to close at $50.35 on Friday.

Analysts expect Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) to post a quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $369.27 million after the closing bell. Pandora shares dropped 1.87 percent to close at $9.47 on Friday.

After the markets close, Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE: OI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion. Owens-Illinois shares slipped 0.75 percent to close at $23.96 on Friday.

On Friday, Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) announced that the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted 12-1 in support of the company's Hepatitis B vaccine, HEPLISAV-B. The vote was based solely on safety, but the panel previously supported the drug's immunogenicity based on Phase 3 clinical trials. Dynavax shares closed at $9.25 on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Analysts are expecting Dana Inc (NYSE: DAN) to have earned $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion in the latest quarter. Dana shares declined 0.85 percent to close at $23.30 on Friday.

Before the markets open, Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share. Loews shares rose 0.29 percent to close at $48.26 on Friday.

Analysts expect Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE: ROP) to report quarterly earnings at $2.22 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion before the opening bell. Roper Technologies shares gained 0.16 percent to close at $232.34 on Friday.

After the closing bell, Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion. Olin shares declined 0.75 percent to close at $30.25 on Friday.

