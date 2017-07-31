Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Stocks To Watch For July 31, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 31, 2017 5:10am   Comments
Share:
8 Stocks To Watch For July 31, 2017
Related OLN
Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2017
Watch These 8 Huge Call Purchases In Monday Trade
Related ROP
Oppenheimer Analysts Release 28 Best Ideas List
Earnings Scheduled For April 28, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE: SF) to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $689.68 million before the opening bell. Stifel Financial shares gained 1.68 percent to close at $50.35 on Friday.
  • Analysts expect Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) to post a quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $369.27 million after the closing bell. Pandora shares dropped 1.87 percent to close at $9.47 on Friday.
  • After the markets close, Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE: OI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion. Owens-Illinois shares slipped 0.75 percent to close at $23.96 on Friday.
  • On Friday, Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) announced that the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted 12-1 in support of the company’s Hepatitis B vaccine, HEPLISAV-B. The vote was based solely on safety, but the panel previously supported the drug’s immunogenicity based on Phase 3 clinical trials. Dynavax shares closed at $9.25 on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Analysts are expecting Dana Inc (NYSE: DAN) to have earned $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion in the latest quarter. Dana shares declined 0.85 percent to close at $23.30 on Friday.
  • Before the markets open, Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share. Loews shares rose 0.29 percent to close at $48.26 on Friday.
  • Analysts expect Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE: ROP) to report quarterly earnings at $2.22 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion before the opening bell. Roper Technologies shares gained 0.16 percent to close at $232.34 on Friday.
  • After the closing bell, Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion. Olin shares declined 0.75 percent to close at $30.25 on Friday.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DVAX + DAN)

Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2017
Dynavax Gets 12-1 FDA Vote For Hepatitis B Vaccine
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 19, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes
20 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Cummins (CMI) Releases 2016 Sustainability Progress Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on OLN
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.