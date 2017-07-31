Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE: SF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $689.68 million.
- Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE: ROP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.22 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
- Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE: AWI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $329.51 million.
- Dana Inc (NYSE: DAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.
- Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share.
- Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $447.85 million.
- Cna Financial Corp (NYSE: CNA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion.
- Sanofi SA (ADR) (NYSE: SNY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $9.83 billion.
- Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $833.94 million.
- Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. (NASDAQ: AHGP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $461.30 million.
- Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE: DO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $380.96 million.
- Sohu.com Inc (NASDAQ: SOHU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.76 per share on revenue of $428.13 million.
- Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.24 per share on revenue of $573.70 million.
- Fortress Investment Group LLC (NYSE: FIG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $251.21 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $369.27 million.
- Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE: OI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.
- Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
- Kaman Corporation (NYSE: KAMN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $469.71 million.
- Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $562.88 million.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
- Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $633.60 million.
- Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $195.68 million.
- U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLCA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $313.18 million.
- Trueblue Inc (NYSE: TBI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $610.03 million.
- Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ: GPRE) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
- Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $996.11 million.
- Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $509.94 million.
- HealthSouth Corp (NYSE: HLS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $975.04 million.
- John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE: JBT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $381.58 million.
Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.