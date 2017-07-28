Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For July 28, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2017 4:17am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $9.72 billion.
  • Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $32.67 billion.
  • American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $10.97 billion.
  • Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE: BHI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.
  • Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE: PEG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion.
  • Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $3.78 billion.
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $64.80 billion.
  • Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE: WY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.
  • Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE: SAH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion.
  • Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE: LAD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.
  • UBS Group AG (USA) (NYSE: UBS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $7.60 billion.
  • Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE: COL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.
  • Weatherford International Plc (NYSE: WFT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.
  • AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.4 per share on revenue of $6.92 billion.
  • Domtar Corp (USA) (NYSE: UFS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
  • Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ: MGLN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.
  • American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.
  • Advanced Semiconductor Engnrng Inc (ADR) (NYSE: ASX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.
  • Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE: SC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.
  • LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.69 per share on revenue of $8.53 billion.
  • Tenneco Inc (NYSE: TEN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.8 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.
  • Barclays PLC (ADR) (NYSE: BCS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $6.22 billion.
  • Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $453.54 million.
  • Saia Inc (NASDAQ: SAIA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $346.20 million.
  • Welltower Inc (NYSE: HCN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
  • Cabelas Inc (NYSE: CAB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $908.81 million.
  • Imperial Oil Ltd (USA) (NYSE: IMO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $6.15 billion.
  • Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.
  • Colfax Corp (NYSE: CFX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $939.87 million.
  • Calpine Corporation (NYSE: CPN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.
  • Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $459.69 million.
  • Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $880.72 million.
  • PNM Resources Inc (NYSE: PNM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $399.00 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Stonegate Bank (NASDAQ: SGBK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $32.35 million.

