15 Stocks To Watch For July 17, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $29.92 billion before the opening bell. Verizon shares gained 0.45 percent to $44.60 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: VZ) to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $29.92 billion before the opening bell. Verizon shares gained 0.45 percent to $44.60 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) to post quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $37.16 billion after the closing bell. Amazon shares rose 0.87 percent to $1,062.00 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: AMZN) to post quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $37.16 billion after the closing bell. Amazon shares rose 0.87 percent to $1,062.00 in after-hours trading. Before the markets open, Dow Chemical Co (NYSE: DOW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $13.60 billion. Dow Chemical shares rose 0.35 percent to $66.65 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: DOW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $13.60 billion. Dow Chemical shares rose 0.35 percent to $66.65 in after-hours trading. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Wednesday. Facebook shares gained 3.32 percent to $171.10 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: FB) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Wednesday. Facebook shares gained 3.32 percent to $171.10 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) to have earned $0.05 per share on revenue of $536.65 million in the latest quarter. Twitter will release earnings before the markets open. Twitter shares rose 0.71 percent to $19.75 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: TWTR) to have earned $0.05 per share on revenue of $536.65 million in the latest quarter. Twitter will release earnings before the markets open. Twitter shares rose 0.71 percent to $19.75 in after-hours trading. After the closing bell, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $768.05 million. Electronic Arts shares rose 0.42 percent to $118.50 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: EA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $768.05 million. Electronic Arts shares rose 0.42 percent to $118.50 in after-hours trading. Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) posted better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued a strong forecast for the full year. Paypal shares rose 2.23 percent to $60.10 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: PYPL) posted better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued a strong forecast for the full year. Paypal shares rose 2.23 percent to $60.10 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $15.47 billion before the opening bell. UPS shares rose 0.63 percent to $113.00 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Before the markets open, Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion. Mastercard shares rose 1.31 percent to $132.70 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: MA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion. Mastercard shares rose 1.31 percent to $132.70 in after-hours trading. Wall Street expects Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $14.41 billion after the closing bell. Intel shares rose 0.14 percent to $34.80 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: INTC) to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $14.41 billion after the closing bell. Intel shares rose 0.14 percent to $34.80 in after-hours trading. Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter on Wednesday. Whole Foods shares slipped 0.02 percent to $41.80 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: WFM) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter on Wednesday. Whole Foods shares slipped 0.02 percent to $41.80 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $17.04 billion before the opening bell. Procter & Gamble shares slipped 0.02 percent to $89.28 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: PG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $17.04 billion before the opening bell. Procter & Gamble shares slipped 0.02 percent to $89.28 in after-hours trading. After the markets close, Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $5.75 billion. Starbucks shares rose 0.05 percent to $57.97 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: SBUX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $5.75 billion. Starbucks shares rose 0.05 percent to $57.97 in after-hours trading. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) posted stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. Gilead shares rose 2.10 percent to $75.75 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: GILD) posted stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. Gilead shares rose 2.10 percent to $75.75 in the after-hours trading session. Before the opening bell, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $5.06 billion. Bristol-Myers shares gained 0.89 percent to $56.48 in after-hours trading.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.