Earnings Scheduled For July 27, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $15.47 billion.
- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $29.92 billion.
- Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $536.65 million.
- Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $17.04 billion.
- Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $3.04 billion.
- Dow Chemical Co (NYSE: DOW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $13.60 billion.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $5.06 billion.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $33.15 billion.
- Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $20.85 billion.
- Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion.
- Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $6.22 billion.
- McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.83 per share on revenue of $51.23 billion.
- Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ: SAVE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $702.29 million.
- ArcelorMittal SA (ADR) (NYSE: MT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $17.04 billion.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.
- Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE: DPS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.
- Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $18.58 billion.
- Nokia Oyj (ADR) (NYSE: NOK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $6.17 billion.
- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $5.41 billion.
- ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $7.15 billion.
- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $7.72 billion.
- Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $5.02 billion.
- Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $3.24 billion.
- Royal Dutch Shell plc (ADR) (NYSE: RDS.A) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $72.76 billion.
- Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $5.72 billion.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $4.24 billion.
- Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (ADR) (NYSE: BUD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $14.18 billion.
- Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE: RS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion.
- United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.65 per share on revenue of $392.33 million.
- L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE: LLL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion.
- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $2.67 billion.
- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.
- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2 per share on revenue of $2.71 billion.
- AstraZeneca plc (ADR) (NYSE: AZN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $5.19 billion.
- Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $3.54 billion.
- World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $208.67 million.
- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $2.27 billion.
- American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE: AEP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $3.83 billion.
- Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $662.54 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $37.16 billion.
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $14.41 billion.
- Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE: RGA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.48 per share on revenue of $3.00 billion.
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $768.05 million.
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $5.75 billion.
- Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $4.81 billion.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $979.66 million.
- Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion.
- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $3.37 billion.
- Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $2.98 billion.
- Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.
- Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $3.02 billion.
- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.6 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion.
- Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.
- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion.
- AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $5.44 billion.
- Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE: AJG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.
- Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BIDU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $3.06 billion.
- Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: HIG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $4.42 billion.
- Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.9 per share on revenue of $647.82 million.
- Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE: PFG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $3.18 billion.
- SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $790.20 million.
