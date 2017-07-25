Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Stocks To Watch For July 25, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 25, 2017 5:58am   Comments
Share:
12 Stocks To Watch For July 25, 2017
Related LLY
Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2017
2 Ways To Trade This Week's Healthcare Earnings
Nasdaq Futures Fall On Google; 4 Stocks Near Buys With Earnings Due (Investor's Business Daily)
Related SANM
8 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $10.80 billion before the opening bell. Caterpillar shares gained 0.20 percent to $108.40 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) to post quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $39.83 billion after the closing bell. AT&T shares rose 0.03 percent to $36.24 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the opening bell, United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $15.24 billion. United Technologies shares gained 0.38 percent to $123.60 in after-hours trading.
  • Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday. Alphabet shares dropped 2.94 percent to $969.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) to have earned $1.7 per share on revenue of $41.73 billion in the latest quarter. GM will release earnings before the markets open. General Motors shares slipped 0.28 percent to $35.72 in after-hours trading.
  • After the markets close, United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion. United States Steel shares dropped 0.34 percent to $23.72 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) posted upbeat results for its second quarter and raised its FY17 forecast. Celanese shares rose 0.26 percent to $98.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) to post quarterly earnings at $2.45 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion after the closing bell. Chipotle shares declined 0.29 percent to $339.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the markets open, JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion. JetBlue shares rose 0.79 percent to $22.94 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $5.96 billion before the opening bell. McDonald's shares gained 1.24 percent to $153.74 in after-hours trading.
  • Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) posted downbeat results for its third quarter and issued a weak outlook for the current quarter. Sanmina shares tumbled 9.89 percent to $38.25 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the opening bell, Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE: LLY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly shares rose 0.84 percent to $85.45 in after-hours trading.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Guidance Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CAT + CE)

Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2017
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From July 24
What You Need To Know About Dow Components Reporting This Week
Latest Rally In Chinese Commodity Prices Could Be Largely Rooted In Speculation
Caterpillar Is 'A Whole Different Animal,' Upgraded To Outperform
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 24, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on LLY
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.