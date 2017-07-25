12 Stocks To Watch For July 25, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $10.80 billion before the opening bell. Caterpillar shares gained 0.20 percent to $108.40 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) to post quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $39.83 billion after the closing bell. AT&T shares rose 0.03 percent to $36.24 in after-hours trading.

Before the opening bell, United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $15.24 billion. United Technologies shares gained 0.38 percent to $123.60 in after-hours trading.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday. Alphabet shares dropped 2.94 percent to $969.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) to have earned $1.7 per share on revenue of $41.73 billion in the latest quarter. GM will release earnings before the markets open. General Motors shares slipped 0.28 percent to $35.72 in after-hours trading.

After the markets close, United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion. United States Steel shares dropped 0.34 percent to $23.72 in after-hours trading.

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) posted upbeat results for its second quarter and raised its FY17 forecast. Celanese shares rose 0.26 percent to $98.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Wall Street expects Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) to post quarterly earnings at $2.45 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion after the closing bell. Chipotle shares declined 0.29 percent to $339.00 in after-hours trading.

Before the markets open, JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion. JetBlue shares rose 0.79 percent to $22.94 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $5.96 billion before the opening bell. McDonald's shares gained 1.24 percent to $153.74 in after-hours trading.

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) posted downbeat results for its third quarter and issued a weak outlook for the current quarter. Sanmina shares tumbled 9.89 percent to $38.25 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the opening bell, Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE: LLY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly shares rose 0.84 percent to $85.45 in after-hours trading.

