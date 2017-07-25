Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.7 per share on revenue of $41.73 billion.
- United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $15.24 billion.
- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $10.80 billion.
- McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $5.96 billion.
- Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.52 per share on revenue of $2.80 billion.
- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $612.99 million.
- JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.
- Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE: LLY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $5.59 billion.
- Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $4.56 billion.
- 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.59 per share on revenue of $7.88 billion.
- Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion.
- Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE: DGX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion.
- AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.
- SUPERVALU INC. (NYSE: SVU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $3.99 billion.
- Watsco Inc (NYSE: WSO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
- PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $4.28 billion.
- E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE: DD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $7.82 billion.
- McDermott International (NYSE: MDR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $868.08 million.
- Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $11.67 billion.
- PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.
- Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE: AVY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.
- HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $10.86 billion.
- Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
- Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $998.66 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $39.83 billion.
- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $674.79 million.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.45 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion.
- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $2.66 billion.
- Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.1 per share on revenue of $5.66 billion.
- Chubb Ltd (NYSE: CB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.51 per share on revenue of $7.12 billion.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion.
- Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ: ESRX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $25.41 billion.
- Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE: CSL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
- IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $567.55 million.
- Canadian National Railway (USA) (NYSE: CNI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion.
- USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $284.44 million.
- Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.63 per share on revenue of $2.91 billion.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is expected to post earnings for its second quarter.
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $839.51 million.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.
- Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: ZION) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $644.07 million.
