8 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 24, 2017 5:43am   Comments
8 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2017
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) to post quarterly earnings at $8.25 per share on revenue of $25.65 billion after the closing bell. Alphabet shares rose 0.17 percent to close at $993.84 on Friday.
  • Analysts expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $970.25 million before the opening bell. Hasbro shares gained 0.91 percent to close at $115.95 on Friday.
  • After the closing bell, Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion. Celanese shares declined 0.65 percent to close at $97.66 on Friday.
  • Analysts are expecting Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) to have earned $0.16 per share on revenue of $4.84 billion in the latest quarter. Halliburton will release earnings before the markets open. Halliburton shares dropped 2.20 percent to close at $44.38 on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • After the markets close, Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion. Sanmina shares dropped 0.24 percent to close at $41.55 on Friday.
  • Wall Street expects VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion before the opening bell. VF Corp shares gained 1.63 percent to close at $58.65 on Friday.
  • Before the opening bell, Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion. Lennox shares fell 0.09 percent to close at $182.41 on Friday.
  • Analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) to post quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion after the closing bell. Stanley Black & Decker shares slipped 0.09 percent to close at $182.41 on Friday.

