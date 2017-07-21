Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Edge Lower; General Electric Profit Tops Views

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2017 7:44am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Edge Lower; General Electric Profit Tops Views
Related WFC
Where Will The Money Rotate In Q3?
Why Bank ETFs Fell On Friday Despite Decent Earnings
Some Signs of 'Competitive Pressures' in Credit (GuruFocus)
Related GE
10 Stocks To Watch For July 21, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For July 21, 2017
Doyle Wealth Management Buys National Oilwell Varco Inc, Schlumberger, Oracle Corp, Sells ... (GuruFocus)

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early pre-market trade. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 20 points to 21,561.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 0.25 points to 2,471.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 7.75 points to 5,917.50.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.81 percent to trade at $48.90 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures dropped 0.96 percent to trade at $46.47 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.78 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.39 percent and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.80 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.04 percent, while French CAC 40 Index slipped 0.65 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.22 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 0.13 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.21 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.39 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Berenberg downgraded Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) from Hold to Sell.

Wells Fargo shares fell 0.13 percent to close at $54.88 on Thursday.

Breaking news

  • General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) reported better-than-expected profit for its second quarter.
  • Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter and raised its FY guidance.
  • Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE: SLB) posted stronger-than-expected profit for its second quarter.
  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported better-than-expected profit for its second quarter on Thursday.

Posted-In: A Peek Into The MarketsEarnings News Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GE + HON)

10 Stocks To Watch For July 21, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For July 21, 2017
General Electric Earnings Preview: What Might Be Expected For Q2 Results?
Microsoft Reports Earnings After The Bell Amid A Global Reorganization
EBay Reports Q2 Earnings Tomorrow After Market Close
Caution Still The Watchword But Stocks Hit Record Highs As Earnings Mostly Strong
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on WFC
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.