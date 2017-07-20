Market Overview

12 Stocks To Watch For July 20, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2017 4:58am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $5.19 billion before the opening bell. Union Pacific shares fell 0.05 percent to $107.79 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) to post quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $24.26 billion after the closing bell. Microsoft shares rose 0.19 percent to $74.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the markets open, Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.57 per share on revenue of $3.67 billion. Sherwin-Williams shares rose 1.47 percent to $365.00 in after-hours trading.
  • QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) reported a 40 percent profit slump as it remains embroiled in a patent battle with Apple. The company posted upbeat earnings for its third quarter, but issued a weak earnings forecast for the fourth quarter. QUALCOMM shares slipped 1.69 percent to $55.82 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) to have earned $0.6 per share on revenue of $6.63 billion in the latest quarter. Abbott will release earnings before the markets open. Abbott shares gained 0.65 percent to $49.75 in after-hours trading.
  • After the closing bell, Visa Inc (NYSE: V) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $4.36 billion. Visa shares rose 0.50 percent to $98.74 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) posted better-than-expected results for its second quarter. American Express shares dropped 1.49 percent to $84.65 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $2.31 billion after the closing bell. eBay shares gained 0.46 percent to $37.25 in after-hours trading.
  • After the markets close, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $5.78 per share on revenue of $720.28 million. Intuitive Surgical shares rose 0.02 percent to $967.00 in after-hours trading.
  • T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. T-Mobile US shares gained 2.95 percent to $63.80 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $7.09 billion before the opening bell. Philip Morris shares rose 1.65 percent to close at $121.62 on Wednesday.
  • Before the opening bell, Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $3.89 billion. Bank of New York Mellon shares fell 0.88 percent to close at $53.06 on Wednesday.

