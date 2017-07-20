12 Stocks To Watch For July 20, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $5.19 billion before the opening bell. Union Pacific shares fell 0.05 percent to $107.79 in after-hours trading.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) posted better-than-expected results for its second quarter. American Express shares dropped 1.49 percent to $84.65 in the after-hours trading session.

