Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $5.49 billion.
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $9.34 billion.
- W W Grainger Inc (NYSE: GWW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share on revenue of $2.62 billion.
- M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.
- Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.22 per share on revenue of $323.56 million.
- Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $3.56 billion.
- ASML Holding NV (ADR) (NASDAQ: ASML) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.
- Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE: DBD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
- Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.
- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $195.90 million.
- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $406.32 million.
- Avangrid Inc (NYSE: AGR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $5.26 billion.
- American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $8.18 billion.
- Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
- T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $9.81 billion.
- Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (USA) (NYSE: CP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
- Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.88 billion.
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $3.61 billion.
- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion.
- United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.29 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.
- Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $3.12 billion.
- Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $666.02 million.
- Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE: CCI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $2.42 billion.
- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $608.79 million.
- FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.
- Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HAWK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $215.84 million.
- SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE: SLG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $290.10 million.
- Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) is projected to post a quarterly loss at $0.88 per share on revenue of $22.85 million.
- PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $290.64 million.
- Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ: KALU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $349.62 million.
