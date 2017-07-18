Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 18, 2017 4:29am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.11 per share on revenue of $12.43 billion.
  • Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $21.94 billion.
  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $18.95 billion.
  • Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.88 per share on revenue of $7.99 billion.
  • Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $6.55 billion.
  • UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $50.04 billion.
  • Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
  • Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $316.91 million.
  • Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $770.43 million.
  • Novartis AG (ADR) (NYSE: NVS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $12.25 billion.
  • TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: AMTD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $887.67 million.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $5.72 billion.
  • Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $110.42 million.
  • Tile Shop Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $93.00 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.77 per share on revenue of $19.49 billion.
  • United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $9.88 billion.
  • Navient Corp (NASDAQ: NAVI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $344.29 million.
  • CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $2.87 billion.
  • ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $182.69 million.
  • Hancock Holding Company (NASDAQ: HBHC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $266.13 million.
  • America Movil SAB de CV (ADR) (NYSE: AMX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $13.57 billion.
  • Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ: WTFC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $279.09 million.
  • Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $346.05 million.
  • Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ: FULT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $146.53 million.
  • United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ: UCFC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $19.93 million.
  • Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $31.10 million.
  • Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ: RNST) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $113.30 million.

