A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Flat; Citigroup Earnings In Focus

U.S. stock futures traded mostly flat in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings from Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) and Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC). The Consumer Price Index and retail sales report for June will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Data on industrial production for June will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET, while data on business inventories and the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan is set to speak in Mexico City at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 2 points to 21,504.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 0.75 points to 2,444.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index slipped 0.25 points to 5,797.50.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.83 percent to trade at $48.82 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures gained 0.76 percent to trade at $46.43 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.22 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.05 percent and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.04 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.18 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.15 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.09 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.16 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.13 percent and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.05 percent.

Analysts at Cowen & Co. downgraded Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from Outperform to Market Perform..

Snap shares fell 1.15 percent to $15.51 in pre-market trading.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) reported stronger-than-expected profit for its second quarter.

Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) lowered its guidance for the second quarter. The company now expects total revenue of $57.0 million to $57.5 million, versus earlier guidance of $61.0 million to $62.0 million.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC) reported upbeat results for its second quarter on Friday.

(NYSE: PNC) reported upbeat results for its second quarter on Friday. A10 Networks Inc (NYSE: ATEN) reported disappointing preliminary results for its second quarter.

