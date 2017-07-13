6 Stocks To Watch For July 13, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $10.78 billion before the opening bell. Delta Air shares gained 1.39 percent to $56.25 in after-hours trading.

Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) named Stephanie Carullo as its new Chief Operating Officer. Box shares rose 0.59 percent to $18.78 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) to have earned $0.7 per share on revenue of $306.04 million in the recent quarter. Commerce Bancshares will release earnings before the markets open. Commerce Bancshares shares fell 0.30 percent to close at $56.24 on Wednesday.

DragonWave Inc. (NASDAQ: DRWI) reported a Q1 loss of $0.52 per share on revenue of $9 million. DragonWave shares dipped 28.35 percent to $0.78 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: TSM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $7.52 billion before the opening bell. TSM shares gained 0.87 percent to $36.00 in after-hours trading.

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) disclosed that the FDA has granted orphan drug designation for potential DMD treatment. Mallinckrodt shares gained 2.27 percent to $45.10 in the after-hours trading session.

