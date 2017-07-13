Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Stocks To Watch For July 13, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2017 5:21am   Comments
Share:
6 Stocks To Watch For July 13, 2017
Related
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Yellen Testimony
Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Tuesday Trade
Related TSM
Earnings Scheduled For July 13, 2017
Encouraging Signs For Semiconductor ETFs
Vontobel Asset Management Inc Buys Autohome Inc, Credicorp, Nielsen Holdings PLC, Sells Dollar ... (GuruFocus)

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $10.78 billion before the opening bell. Delta Air shares gained 1.39 percent to $56.25 in after-hours trading.
  • Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) named Stephanie Carullo as its new Chief Operating Officer. Box shares rose 0.59 percent to $18.78 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) to have earned $0.7 per share on revenue of $306.04 million in the recent quarter. Commerce Bancshares will release earnings before the markets open. Commerce Bancshares shares fell 0.30 percent to close at $56.24 on Wednesday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • DragonWave Inc. (NASDAQ: DRWI) reported a Q1 loss of $0.52 per share on revenue of $9 million. DragonWave shares dipped 28.35 percent to $0.78 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: TSM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $7.52 billion before the opening bell. TSM shares gained 0.87 percent to $36.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) disclosed that the FDA has granted orphan drug designation for potential DMD treatment. Mallinckrodt shares gained 2.27 percent to $45.10 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Management Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CBSH + BOX)

Earnings Scheduled For July 13, 2017
Microsoft and Box Come Together for Cloud Content Management
Cramer: The Market Is 'All FANG All The Time,' But It Shouldn't Be
MUFG Analyst Upgrades Box On Momentum, 'Multitude Of Opportunities'
18 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Thursday
Billings, Box Inc's Key Metric, Were Up 31% In An Impressive Q1
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on MNK
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.