Earnings Scheduled For July 13, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $306.04 million.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $10.78 billion.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: TSM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $7.52 billion.
- Northern Technologies International Corp (NASDAQ: NTIC) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
- Peak Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: SKIS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $55.28 million.
- Emmis Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: EMMS) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE: INFY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion.
