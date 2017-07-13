Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For July 13, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2017 5:10am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $306.04 million.
  • Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $10.78 billion.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: TSM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $7.52 billion.
  • Northern Technologies International Corp (NASDAQ: NTIC) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
  • Peak Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: SKIS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $55.28 million.
  • Emmis Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: EMMS) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE: INFY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion.

Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

