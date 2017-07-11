Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For July 11, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 11, 2017 5:20am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For July 11, 2017
Related PEP
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up 1.5%; VOXX International Shares Plummet
PepsiCo's CFO Talks Earnings And Product Innovation
Better Dividend Aristocrat: Coca-Cola or PepsiCo? (GuruFocus)
Related AIR
Earnings Scheduled For July 11, 2017
AAR Poised to Benefit from Strength in MRO Space & Cash Fund

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP) to report quarterly earnings at $1.4 per share on revenue of $15.63 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares slipped 0.06 percent to $114.20 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $481.03 million after the closing bell. AAR shares gained 4.34 percent to $36.79 in after-hours trading.
  • Barracuda Networks Inc (NYSE: CUDA) reported in-line earnings for its first quarter, while revenue exceeded expectations. Barracuda shares fell 5 percent to $22.80 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Vintage Capital offered to purchase Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ: RCII) at $15 per share, Reuters reported. Rent-A-Center shares climbed 19.37 percent to $13.25 in the after-hours trading session.
  • VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ: VOXX) posted a wider-than-expected loss for its first quarter on Monday. VOXX shares dipped 23.16 percent to $6.80 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News M&A Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AIR + CUDA)

Earnings Show Barracuda Networks Is Continuing Its Business Shift Toward Growth
12 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Tuesday
20 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Job Openings, Wholesale Inventories Data
Earnings Scheduled For July 11, 2017
6 Stocks To Watch For July 10, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on PEP
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.