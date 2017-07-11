5 Stocks To Watch For July 11, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP) to report quarterly earnings at $1.4 per share on revenue of $15.63 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares slipped 0.06 percent to $114.20 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $481.03 million after the closing bell. AAR shares gained 4.34 percent to $36.79 in after-hours trading.

Barracuda Networks Inc (NYSE: CUDA) reported in-line earnings for its first quarter, while revenue exceeded expectations. Barracuda shares fell 5 percent to $22.80 in the after-hours trading session.

Vintage Capital offered to purchase Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ: RCII) at $15 per share, Reuters reported. Rent-A-Center shares climbed 19.37 percent to $13.25 in the after-hours trading session.

VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ: VOXX) posted a wider-than-expected loss for its first quarter on Monday. VOXX shares dipped 23.16 percent to $6.80 in the after-hours trading session.

