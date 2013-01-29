ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

UPDATE: D.R. Horton Posts Better-Than-Expected FQ1 Profit

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Editor
January 29, 2013 8:08 AM | 25 seconds read
D.R. Horton
DHI
reported a rise in its fiscal first-quarter net income. D.R. Horton's quarterly profit surged to $66.3 million, or $0.20 per share, versus $27.7 million, or $0.09 per share, in the year-ago period. However, analysts were expecting earnings of $0.14 per share. D.R. Horton also posted upbeat quarterly revenue. Its home-building revenue came in $1.2 billion in the quarter, while financial-services revenue came in at $41.9 million. D.R. Horton shares gained 2.44% to $21.83 in pre-market trading.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: profitEarningsNews