UPDATE: Harley-Davidson Posts Downbeat Q4 Profit

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Editor
January 29, 2013 8:01 AM | 21 seconds read
reported a drop in its fourth-quarter profit. Harley-Davidson's quarterly profit fell to $70.64 million, or $0.31 per share, from $105.7 million, or $0.46 per share, in the year-earlier period. However, analysts expected a profit of $0.32 per share. Its sales dropped to $1.17 billion from $1.18 billion. Harley-Davidson projects to ship 259,000 to 264,000 motorcycles in 2013. Harley-Davidson shares closed at $53.20 yesterday.

