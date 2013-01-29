Earnings Scheduled For January 29, 2013

Ashland

ASH

is estimated to report its Q1 earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion. Boston Scientific

BSX

is projected to report its Q4 earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion. Amazon.com

AMZN

is estimated to post its Q4 earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $22.27 billion. Ford Motor Co

F

is expected to report its Q4 earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $32.96 billion. Pfizer

PFE

is projected to report its Q4 earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $14.40 billion. DR Horton

DHI

is estimated to report its Q1 earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion. Danaher

DHR

is expected to report its Q4 earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $4.81 billion. United States Steel

X

is projected to post a Q4 loss at $0.75 per share on revenue of $4.35 billion. Broadcom

BRCM

is estimated to post its Q4 EPS at $0.73 on revenue of $2.07 billion. Unisys

UIS

is projected to post its Q4 EPS at $0.93 on revenue of $923.90 million. AK Steel Holding

AKS

is expected to post a Q4 loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion. JetBlue Airways

JBLU

is projected to report its Q4 earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion. Dolby Laboratories

DLB

is expected to post its Q1 EPS at $0.45 on revenue of $220.98 million. StanCorp Financial Group

SFG

is projected to post its Q4 EPS at $0.83 on revenue of $720.58 million. Tupperware Brands

TUP

is estimated to report its Q4 earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $707.02 million. Polaris Industries

PII

is expected to report its Q4 earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $889.24 million. Jones Lang LaSalle

JLL

is projected to post its Q4 EPS at $2.61 on revenue of $1.21 billion. Illinois Tool Works

ITW

is estimated to report its Q4 earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $4.15 billion. T. Rowe Price Group

TROW

is expected to report its Q4 earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $799.41 million. Hub Group

HUBG

is estimated to post its Q4 EPS at $0.50 on revenue of $817.86 million. Eli Lilly and Company

LLY

is projected to report its Q4 earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $5.81 billion. Harley-Davidson

HOG

is expected to report its Q4 earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $976.71 million. Corning

GLW

is estimated to report its Q4 earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion.