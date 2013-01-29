ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Earnings Scheduled For January 29, 2013

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 29, 2013 3:39 AM | 3 min read
Ashland
ASH
is estimated to report its Q1 earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion. Boston Scientific
BSX
is projected to report its Q4 earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion. Amazon.com
AMZN
is estimated to post its Q4 earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $22.27 billion. Ford Motor Co
F
is expected to report its Q4 earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $32.96 billion. Pfizer
PFE
is projected to report its Q4 earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $14.40 billion. DR Horton
DHI
is estimated to report its Q1 earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion. Danaher
DHR
is expected to report its Q4 earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $4.81 billion. United States Steel
X
is projected to post a Q4 loss at $0.75 per share on revenue of $4.35 billion. Broadcom
BRCM
is estimated to post its Q4 EPS at $0.73 on revenue of $2.07 billion. Unisys
UIS
is projected to post its Q4 EPS at $0.93 on revenue of $923.90 million. AK Steel Holding
AKS
is expected to post a Q4 loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion. JetBlue Airways
JBLU
is projected to report its Q4 earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion. Dolby Laboratories
DLB
is expected to post its Q1 EPS at $0.45 on revenue of $220.98 million. StanCorp Financial Group
SFG
is projected to post its Q4 EPS at $0.83 on revenue of $720.58 million. Tupperware Brands
TUP
is estimated to report its Q4 earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $707.02 million. Polaris Industries
PII
is expected to report its Q4 earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $889.24 million. Jones Lang LaSalle
JLL
is projected to post its Q4 EPS at $2.61 on revenue of $1.21 billion. Illinois Tool Works
ITW
is estimated to report its Q4 earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $4.15 billion. T. Rowe Price Group
TROW
is expected to report its Q4 earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $799.41 million. Hub Group
HUBG
is estimated to post its Q4 EPS at $0.50 on revenue of $817.86 million. Eli Lilly and Company
LLY
is projected to report its Q4 earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $5.81 billion. Harley-Davidson
HOG
is expected to report its Q4 earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $976.71 million. Corning
GLW
is estimated to report its Q4 earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Earnings ScheduledEarningsNewsPre-Market OutlookMarkets