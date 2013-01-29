Earnings Scheduled For January 29, 2013

AshlandASH
is estimated to report its Q1 earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion. Boston ScientificBSX
is projected to report its Q4 earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion. Amazon.comAMZN
is estimated to post its Q4 earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $22.27 billion. Ford Motor CoF
is expected to report its Q4 earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $32.96 billion. PfizerPFE
is projected to report its Q4 earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $14.40 billion. DR HortonDHI
is estimated to report its Q1 earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion. DanaherDHR
is expected to report its Q4 earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $4.81 billion. United States SteelX
is projected to post a Q4 loss at $0.75 per share on revenue of $4.35 billion. BroadcomBRCM
is estimated to post its Q4 EPS at $0.73 on revenue of $2.07 billion. UnisysUIS
is projected to post its Q4 EPS at $0.93 on revenue of $923.90 million. AK Steel HoldingAKS
is expected to post a Q4 loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion. JetBlue AirwaysJBLU
is projected to report its Q4 earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion. Dolby LaboratoriesDLB
is expected to post its Q1 EPS at $0.45 on revenue of $220.98 million. StanCorp Financial GroupSFG
is projected to post its Q4 EPS at $0.83 on revenue of $720.58 million. Tupperware BrandsTUP
is estimated to report its Q4 earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $707.02 million. Polaris IndustriesPII
is expected to report its Q4 earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $889.24 million. Jones Lang LaSalleJLL
is projected to post its Q4 EPS at $2.61 on revenue of $1.21 billion. Illinois Tool WorksITW
is estimated to report its Q4 earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $4.15 billion. T. Rowe Price GroupTROW
is expected to report its Q4 earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $799.41 million. Hub GroupHUBG
is estimated to post its Q4 EPS at $0.50 on revenue of $817.86 million. Eli Lilly and CompanyLLY
is projected to report its Q4 earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $5.81 billion. Harley-DavidsonHOG
is expected to report its Q4 earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $976.71 million. CorningGLW
is estimated to report its Q4 earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion.
