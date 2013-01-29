ñol

UPDATE: Zions Bancorp Q4 Profit Drops 35%

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 29, 2013 3:08 AM | 21 seconds read
Zions Bancorp
ZION
reported a 35% drop in its fourth-quarter earnings. Zions' quarterly profit fell to $58.3 million, from $89 million, in the year-ago period. Its per-share earnings declined to $0.19 from $0.24. However, analysts expected earnings of $0.41 per share. Its total interest income declined 6.9% to $498.3 million. However, noninterest income dropped 47% to $54.2 million. Zions shares closed at $22.89 yesterday.

