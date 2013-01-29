ñol

Contribute
UPDATE: Plum Creek Q4 Profit Jumps 30%

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 29, 2013 3:03 AM | 1 min read
Plum Creek Timber Co
PCL
reported a 30% rise in its fourth-quarter earnings. Plum Creek's quarterly profit surged to $79 million, or $0.49 per share, from $61 million, or $0.38 per share, in the year-ago period. Plum Creek in October had expected earnings of $0.25 to $0.30 per share. Its revenue climbed 12% to $354 million. However, analysts were expecting earnings of $0.29 per share on revenue of $301 million. Its gross margin rose to 27.4% from 26.3%. For the current quarter, the company expects earnings of $0.28 to $0.33 per share, versus analysts' estimates of $0.29 per share. Plum Creek shares gained 3.36% to $48.90 in after-hours trading.

