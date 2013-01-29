Stocks To Watch For January 29, 2013

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are: Wall Street expects Ford Motor Co

F

to report its Q4 earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $32.96 billion. Ford shares fell 0.36% to $13.73 in after-hours trading. Yahoo!

YHOO

reported upbeat fourth-quarter profit. Yahoo shares surged 3.15% to $20.95 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Pfizer

PFE

to have earned $0.44 per share on revenue of $14.40 billion in the fourth quarter. Pfizer shares gained 0.60% to $27.00 in after-hours trading. VMware

VMW

announced its plans to lower 900 jobs. VMware reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, but issued a downbeat first-quarter forecast. VMware shares tumbled 14.62% to $83.95 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect United States Steel

X

to post a Q4 loss at $0.75 per share on revenue of $4.35 billion. United States Steel shares rose 0.25% to $23.78 in after-hours trading.