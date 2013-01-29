ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Stocks To Watch For January 29, 2013

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 29, 2013 2:55 AM | 1 min read
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are: Wall Street expects Ford Motor Co
F
to report its Q4 earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $32.96 billion. Ford shares fell 0.36% to $13.73 in after-hours trading. Yahoo!
YHOO
reported upbeat fourth-quarter profit. Yahoo shares surged 3.15% to $20.95 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Pfizer
PFE
to have earned $0.44 per share on revenue of $14.40 billion in the fourth quarter. Pfizer shares gained 0.60% to $27.00 in after-hours trading. VMware
VMW
announced its plans to lower 900 jobs. VMware reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, but issued a downbeat first-quarter forecast. VMware shares tumbled 14.62% to $83.95 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect United States Steel
X
to post a Q4 loss at $0.75 per share on revenue of $4.35 billion. United States Steel shares rose 0.25% to $23.78 in after-hours trading.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Stocks To WatchEarningsNewsGuidancePre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas