Earnings Scheduled For January 28, 2013

Caterpillar

CAT

is estimated to report its Q4 earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $16.12 billion. Biogen Idec

BIIB

is expected to report its Q4 earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion. Yahoo!

YHOO

is expected to post its Q4 earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion. Sanmina

SANM

is estimated to post its Q1 earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion. Celanese

CE

is projected to report its Q4 earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion. Seagate Technology Public Limited Company

STX

is expected to post its Q2 earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $3.58 billion. Roper Industries

ROP

is estimated to report its Q4 earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $819.19 million. Steel Dynamics

STLD

is projected to post its Q3 earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion. Zions Bancorp

ZION

is estimated to post its Q4 earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $547.64 million. Ryanair Holdings plc

RYAAY

is expected to post a Q3 loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion. Crane Co

CR

is estimated to report its Q4 earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $653.80 million. International Rectifier

IRF

is expected to post a Q2 loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $223.26 million. Vision-Sciences

VSCI

is estimated to post a Q3 loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $4.13 million. Nordion

NDZ

is projected to report its Q4 earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $72.75 million. VMware

VMW

is estimated to post its Q4 earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion. Graco

GGG

is expected to post its Q4 earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $251.24 million. Illumina

ILMN

is projected to post its Q4 earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $305.44 million. BMC Software

BMC

is estimated to report its Q3 earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $587.38 million. NewMarket

NEU

is expected to post its Q4 earnings at $4.11 per share on revenue of $538.90 million. J&J Snack Foods

JJSF

is projected to post its Q1 earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $184.50 million. Olin

OLN

is estimated to post its Q4 earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $546.61 million. Heartland Financial USA

HTLF

is expected to post its Q4 earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $64.79 million. Rent-A-Center

RCII

is estimated to post its Q4 earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $777.51 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties

ELS

is projected to post its Q4 earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $169.40 million. Plum Creek Timber Co

PCL

is expected to post its Q4 earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $300.73 million. Integrated Device Technology

IDTI

is estimated to post its Q3 earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $119.04 million. Sify Technologies

SIFY

is expected to report its Q3 earnings. Old National Bancorp

ONB

is estimated to report its Q4 earnings at $0.23 pr share on revenue of $124.90 million. Mindspeed Technologies

MSPD

is projected to post a Q1 loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $39.04 million.