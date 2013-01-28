ñol

Earnings Scheduled For January 28, 2013

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 28, 2013 1:08 AM | 3 min read
Caterpillar
CAT
is estimated to report its Q4 earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $16.12 billion. Biogen Idec
BIIB
is expected to report its Q4 earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion. Yahoo!
YHOO
is expected to post its Q4 earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion. Sanmina
SANM
is estimated to post its Q1 earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion. Celanese
CE
is projected to report its Q4 earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion. Seagate Technology Public Limited Company
STX
is expected to post its Q2 earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $3.58 billion. Roper Industries
ROP
is estimated to report its Q4 earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $819.19 million. Steel Dynamics
STLD
is projected to post its Q3 earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion. Zions Bancorp
ZION
is estimated to post its Q4 earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $547.64 million. Ryanair Holdings plc
RYAAY
is expected to post a Q3 loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion. Crane Co
CR
is estimated to report its Q4 earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $653.80 million. International Rectifier
IRF
is expected to post a Q2 loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $223.26 million. Vision-Sciences
VSCI
is estimated to post a Q3 loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $4.13 million. Nordion
NDZ
is projected to report its Q4 earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $72.75 million. VMware
VMW
is estimated to post its Q4 earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion. Graco
GGG
is expected to post its Q4 earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $251.24 million. Illumina
ILMN
is projected to post its Q4 earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $305.44 million. BMC Software
BMC
is estimated to report its Q3 earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $587.38 million. NewMarket
NEU
is expected to post its Q4 earnings at $4.11 per share on revenue of $538.90 million. J&J Snack Foods
JJSF
is projected to post its Q1 earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $184.50 million. Olin
OLN
is estimated to post its Q4 earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $546.61 million. Heartland Financial USA
HTLF
is expected to post its Q4 earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $64.79 million. Rent-A-Center
RCII
is estimated to post its Q4 earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $777.51 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties
ELS
is projected to post its Q4 earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $169.40 million. Plum Creek Timber Co
PCL
is expected to post its Q4 earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $300.73 million. Integrated Device Technology
IDTI
is estimated to post its Q3 earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $119.04 million. Sify Technologies
SIFY
is expected to report its Q3 earnings. Old National Bancorp
ONB
is estimated to report its Q4 earnings at $0.23 pr share on revenue of $124.90 million. Mindspeed Technologies
MSPD
is projected to post a Q1 loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $39.04 million.

