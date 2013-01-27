Earnings Expectations for the Week of January 28

Many S&P 500 companies have already reported earnings, but there are still plenty of quarterly reports scheduled for the last week of January. Here is a quick look at what analysts expect to see from some of the most prominent reports due this week.

Peoria, Illinois-based heavy equipment maker Caterpillar

CAT

is expected to report Monday morning that for its fourth quarter it had a profit of $1.70 per share. That would be down from $2.32 per share in the same period of the previous year. And analysts on average expect quarterly revenues to total $16.12 billion, which would be down more than six percent from a year ago. However, the full-year forecast calls for EPS up almost 19 percent year-over-year to $9.12 on revenues that are more than nine percent higher to $65.75 billion

Fourth-quarter earnings from Internet giant Yahoo!

YHOO

are expected to come to $0.28 per share, on revenues of $1.21 billion. In the same quarter of the previous year, the company matched EPS estimates when it posted $0.24 per share and $1.17 billion in sales. For the full year, the forecast calls for EPS up more than 27 percent from a year ago to $1.13 on revenues that are almost two percent higher to $4.46 billion. But the full-year EPS estimate was $1.15 just 60 days ago. The company is scheduled to share its results Monday after the closing bell.

In its Tuesday morning report, Ford Motor

F

is expected report earnings of $0.26 per share for its fourth quarter. That would be up from $0.20 per share in the year-ago quarter. But the full-year EPS estimate of $1.34 would be down from $1.51 per share in the previous year. Note that analysts underestimated EPS in the previous three quarters. Fourth-quarter revenues are expected to total $32.96 billion, which would be marginally higher than a year ago. Analysts predict that full-year sales will total $125.00 billion, or down from $128.2 billion a year earlier.

For the fourth quarter of 2012, which included the holiday shopping season, Amazon.com

AMZN

is expected to post earnings of $0.28 per share, while revenues totaled $22.27 billion. In the same quarter of last year, the company reported greater-than-expected EPS of $0.38 per share and $17.43 billion in sales. Note that individual EPS estimates for the quarter range from $0.82 to a net loss of $0.38. For the full year, analysts expect to see a net loss of $0.03 per share and revenues that increased more than 29 percent from a year ago to $62.09 billion. Individual EPS estimates for the year range from $0.23 to a net loss of $0.68. Look for the earnings report Tuesday afternoon.

Fourth-quarter earnings from Boeing

BA

, which was before the 787 Dreamliner was grounded, are forecast to come to $1.19 per share, while revenues totaled $22.35 billion, in Wednesday morning's report. In the same quarter of last year, the company beat EPS estimates when it posted $1.83 per share and $19.56 billion in revenues. Analysts on average expect to see $5.01 EPS on revenue of $81.75 billion for the full year. In the previous year, EPS was $5.33 while revenues totaled $68.74 billion.

In its report Thursday morning, economic bellwether United Parcel Service

UPS

is expected to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter and $4.58 for the full year. That would be up about seven percent and more than seven percent, respectively. But UPS has not exceeded the consensus EPS estimates in the past three quarters. Quarterly revenues are forecast to total $14.44 billion, which would be almost two percent higher than a year ago. The full-year revenues also are expected to be up marginally to $53.99 billion.

Exxon Mobil

XOM

, which once again has become the world's largest company by market capitalization, is expected to report Friday morning that for its fourth quarter it saw a profit of $2.02 per share. That would be up from earnings of $1.97 per share in the same period in the previous year. The consensus estimates for both the quarter and the year have risen over the past 60 days. But analysts on average expect quarterly revenues to total $117.25 billion, which would be more than three percent lower than a year ago. Full-year revenues are expected to have fallen more than five percent year-over-year to $460.22 billion.