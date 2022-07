Samsung Electronics Co

SSNLF

reported a 76% rise in its fourth-quarter profit. Samsung's quarterly net profit surged to 7.04 trillion won ($6.6 billion), versus 4.01 trillion won in the year-ago period and 6.56 trillion won in the prior quarter. Its revenue climbed 18.5% to 56.1 trillion won. Samsung shares closed at $1,350.00 yesterday.