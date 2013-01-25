ñol

Earnings Scheduled For January 25, 2013

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 25, 2013 2:53 AM | 2 min read
Halliburton Company
HAL
is estimated to report its Q4 earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $7.06 billion. Procter & Gamble Co
PG
is expected to report its Q2 earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $21.91 billion. Oshkosh
OSK
is projected to report its Q1 earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion. Weyerhaeuser Co
WY
is estimated to report its Q4 earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion. AMCOL International
ACO
is expected to report its Q4 earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $242.40 million. Kimberly-Clark
KMB
is projected to report its Q4 earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $5.19 billion. Prosperity Bancshares
PB
is expected to report its Q4 earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $129.76 million. Honeywell International
HON
is estimated to report its Q4 earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $9.51 billion. Covidien plc
COV
is projected to report its Q1 earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $3.00 billion. Columbus McKinnon
CMCO
is estimated to report its Q3 earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $143.95 million. West Bancorp
WTBA
is projected to report its Q4 earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $12.71 million. ImmunoGen
IMGN
is expected to post a Q2 loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $6.02 million. Metrocorp Bancshares
MCBI
is estimated to post its Q4 earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $15.71 million. Moog
MOG
is projected to report its Q1 earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $633.08 million.

