UPDATE: VeriSign Q4 Profit Surges 96%

VeriSign

VRSN

reported a 96% surge in its fourth-quarter earnings. VeriSign's quarterly profit rose to $105.6 million, or $0.65 per share, from $53.8 million, or $0.34 per share, in the year-ago period. Excluding special items, it earned $0.59 per share. Its revenue rose 13% to $230.2 million. However, analysts were expecting earnings of $0.51 per share on revenue of $229 million. Its operating margin rose to 58.8% from 45.6%. VeriSign shares gained 1.28% to $40.50 in after-hours trading.