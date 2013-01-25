ñol

UPDATE: Lattice Semiconductor Posts Narrower-Than-Expected Q4 Loss

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 25, 2013 2:37 AM | 26 seconds read
Lattice Semiconductor
LSCC
posted a loss in the fourth quarter. Lattice posted a quarterly loss of $7.18 million, or $0.06 per share, versus a year-ago profit of $40.9 million, or $0.34 per share. However, analysts were expecting a loss of $0.07 per share. Its revenue declined 6.1% to $65.9 million. The company had earlier expected revenue of $65.2 million to $66.6 million. Its gross margin declined to 54.2% from 57.7%. Lattice Semiconductor shares gained 2.82% to $4.01 in after-hours trading.

