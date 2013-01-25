UPDATE: KLA-Tencor Posts Upbeat FQ2 Results

KLA-Tencor

KLAC

reported a drop in its fiscal second quarter profit. KLA-Tencor's quarterly profit fell to $107 million, or $0.63 per share, from $111 million, or $0.66 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Its adjusted profit came in at $0.63 per share. Its revenue climbed to $673 million, versus $642 million. However, analysts estimated a profit of $0.56 per share and revenue of $632 million. KLA-Tencor shares gained 2.41% to $53.22 in after-hours trading.