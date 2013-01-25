ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

UPDATE: KLA-Tencor Posts Upbeat FQ2 Results

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 25, 2013 1:56 AM | 24 seconds read
KLA-Tencor
KLAC
reported a drop in its fiscal second quarter profit. KLA-Tencor's quarterly profit fell to $107 million, or $0.63 per share, from $111 million, or $0.66 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Its adjusted profit came in at $0.63 per share. Its revenue climbed to $673 million, versus $642 million. However, analysts estimated a profit of $0.56 per share and revenue of $632 million. KLA-Tencor shares gained 2.41% to $53.22 in after-hours trading.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: profitEarningsNews